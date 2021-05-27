Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CAMDEN...WEST CENTRAL GLYNN...SOUTHERN BRANTLEY...EASTERN WARE AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT * At 238 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms near Race Pond, or 15 miles southeast of Waycross, moving east at 30 mph. * Winds of 40 to 50 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hickox, Waverly, Race Pond, Winokur and Tarboro.