Folkston, GA

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Folkston (GA) Weather Channel
Folkston (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOLKSTON, GA) A sunny Thursday is here for Folkston, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Folkston (GA) Weather Channel

Folkston (GA) Weather Channel

Folkston, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Folkston, GA
Folkston, GA
Folkston (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Folkston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Folkston: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Folkston, GA
Folkston (GA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Folkston weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Folkston: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Folkston, GA
Folkston (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Folkston’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Folkston: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Brantley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, Northeastern Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CAMDEN...WEST CENTRAL GLYNN...SOUTHERN BRANTLEY...EASTERN WARE AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT * At 238 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms near Race Pond, or 15 miles southeast of Waycross, moving east at 30 mph. * Winds of 40 to 50 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hickox, Waverly, Race Pond, Winokur and Tarboro.
Charlton County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NASSAU...NORTH CENTRAL BAKER...SOUTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTHEASTERN WARE AND CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT * At 342 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms 11 miles south of Stephen Foster State Park, moving east at 30 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hilliard, Folkston and Kings Ferry.
Folkston, GA
Folkston (GA) Weather Channel

Folkston forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Folkston: Sunday, May 9: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Folkston, GA
Folkston (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Folkston

(FOLKSTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Folkston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Folkston, GA
Folkston (GA) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in Folkston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Folkston: Tuesday, May 4: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Thursday, May 6: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;