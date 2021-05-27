Cancel
Many, LA

Sun forecast for Many — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Many (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MANY, LA) A sunny Thursday is here for Many, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Many (LA) Weather Channel

Many, LA
Many, LAPosted by
Many (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Many’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Many: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Many, LAPosted by
Many (LA) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Many

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Many: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bienville Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Jackson, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Red River; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Caddo Parish, LA

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Natchitoches, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Natchitoches; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES AND EAST CENTRAL SABINE PARISHES UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1145 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Kurthwood, or 15 miles north of Anacoco, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Provencal, Natchez, Kisatchie, Cloutierville, Melrose, Flora, Mount Carmel and Bellwood. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana.
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natchitoches, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natchitoches; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Eastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1217 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Many to near Hornbeck, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Many, Montgomery, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Fisher, Robeline, Kisatchie, Cloutierville, Melrose, Mount Carmel, Bellwood, Chopin, Flora, Bermuda, Aloha, Gorum, Marthaville and Hagewood. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH