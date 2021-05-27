Sun forecast for Many — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Natchitoches; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES AND EAST CENTRAL SABINE PARISHES UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1145 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Kurthwood, or 15 miles north of Anacoco, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Provencal, Natchez, Kisatchie, Cloutierville, Melrose, Flora, Mount Carmel and Bellwood. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana.