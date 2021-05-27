Sun forecast for Many — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natchitoches; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Eastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1217 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Many to near Hornbeck, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Many, Montgomery, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Fisher, Robeline, Kisatchie, Cloutierville, Melrose, Mount Carmel, Bellwood, Chopin, Flora, Bermuda, Aloha, Gorum, Marthaville and Hagewood. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH