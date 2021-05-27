Daily Weather Forecast For Houlton
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Thursday, May 27: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night; Friday, May 28: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night; Saturday, May 29: Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com