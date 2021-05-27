Cancel
Shalimar, FL

Shalimar Weather Forecast

Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel
date 2021-05-27
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Shalimar: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Shalimar — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SHALIMAR, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shalimar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Shalimar — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Shalimar's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shalimar: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Covington County in south central Alabama Eastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Florala, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker and Oriole Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 739 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Eglin Air Force Base to 12 miles southwest of Destin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 739 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Eglin Air Force Base to 12 miles southwest of Destin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL OKALOOSA AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Roeville, or 13 miles east of Milton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crestview, Baker and Roeville.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1015 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Okaloosa County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR