Daily Weather Forecast For Temple

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Heard SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COWETA...SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL AND NORTHEASTERN HEARD COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Centralhatchee, or 7 miles north of Franklin...moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Newnan, Franklin, Palmetto, Whitesburg, Centralhatchee, Moreland, Sharpsburg, Turin, Roopville, East Newnan, Plant Yates, Arnco-Sargent, Powers Crossroads, Handy, Dunaway Gardens, Cannongate, Lowell, Plant Wansley, Roscoe and Thomas Crossroads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH