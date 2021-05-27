Cancel
Temple, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Temple

Temple (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Temple: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Temple, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Temple forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Temple: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Get weather-ready — Temple’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Temple: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Temple

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Temple: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Wednesday has sun for Temple — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TEMPLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Temple. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Carroll County, GAtimes-georgian.com

Severe weather hits area hard

Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through Carroll County on Tuesday causing reports of flooded roads amid flash flood warnings. The first severe thunderstorm warning went out around 9:46 a.m., and was repeated twice. In the mid afternoon, heavy rain fell in the western part of the county and WSB television tracked what appeared to be a tornado in Cleburne County, Alabama, which was under a tornado warning at the time.
Carroll County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...HARALSON...NORTHERN CARROLL AND PAULDING COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 112 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Waco, or near Buchanan...moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph...pea sized hail...frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Douglasville, Dallas, Buchanan, Villa Rica, Bremen, Temple, Hiram, Tallapoosa, Mount Zion, Waco, Braswell, Yorkville, Eubank Lake, Bowdon Junction, Brownsville, Draketown, Winston, Lake Val-Do-Mar, New Georgia and Abilene. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect. Continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio...weather.gov or orther media outlets for further statements or possible warnings on these storms. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Carroll County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Coweta, Heard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Heard SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COWETA...SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL AND NORTHEASTERN HEARD COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Centralhatchee, or 7 miles north of Franklin...moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Newnan, Franklin, Palmetto, Whitesburg, Centralhatchee, Moreland, Sharpsburg, Turin, Roopville, East Newnan, Plant Yates, Arnco-Sargent, Powers Crossroads, Handy, Dunaway Gardens, Cannongate, Lowell, Plant Wansley, Roscoe and Thomas Crossroads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH