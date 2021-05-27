Daily Weather Forecast For Temple

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...HARALSON...NORTHERN CARROLL AND PAULDING COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 112 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Waco, or near Buchanan...moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph...pea sized hail...frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Douglasville, Dallas, Buchanan, Villa Rica, Bremen, Temple, Hiram, Tallapoosa, Mount Zion, Waco, Braswell, Yorkville, Eubank Lake, Bowdon Junction, Brownsville, Draketown, Winston, Lake Val-Do-Mar, New Georgia and Abilene. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect. Continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio...weather.gov or orther media outlets for further statements or possible warnings on these storms. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH