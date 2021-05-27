Cancel
Moyock, NC

Moyock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Moyock (NC) Weather Channel
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Moyock: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Moyock, NC
Moyock, NC
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Moyock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moyock: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Moyock, NC
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Moyock’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moyock: Saturday, May 8: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Chowan, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck A SHOWER WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN PASQUOTANK...PERQUIMANS...CENTRAL CURRITUCK AND NORTH CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 839 PM EDT, a shower with heavy rain was located over Belvidere, or near Ryland, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible with this shower. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Tyner, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Shiloh, Belvidere, Indiantown, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Pasquotank, Parkville, Jacocks and Beach Springs. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of this shower. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.
Moyock, NC
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Moyock forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moyock: Wednesday, May 5: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;Friday, May 7: Rain Showers Likely;Saturday, May 8: Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Camden; Currituck The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 812 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Newfoundland, or 9 miles south of Weeksville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Old Trap around 835 PM EDT. Grandy around 845 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Jarvisburg, Powells Point, Poplar Branch, Spot, Texas, Bertha, Goose Creek, Harbinger and Mamie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Currituck A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CURRITUCK COUNTY At 833 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Old Trap, or near Grandy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Currituck County, including the following locations Jarvisburg, Harbinger, Powells Point, Spot and Mamie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Western Currituck A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CAMDEN...CENTRAL PASQUOTANK...AND CURRITUCK COUNTIES...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 340 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Mills to 6 miles northwest of Mashoes. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Elizabeth City State University, Grandy, Great Bridge, South Mills, Chesapeake, Sanderling, Fentress, Point Harbor, Princess Anne, Shiloh, Back Bay, Indiantown, Corolla, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores and Northwest. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.