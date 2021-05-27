Moyock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-03 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Western Currituck A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CAMDEN...CENTRAL PASQUOTANK...AND CURRITUCK COUNTIES...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 340 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Mills to 6 miles northwest of Mashoes. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Elizabeth City State University, Grandy, Great Bridge, South Mills, Chesapeake, Sanderling, Fentress, Point Harbor, Princess Anne, Shiloh, Back Bay, Indiantown, Corolla, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores and Northwest. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.