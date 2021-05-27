Moyock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Camden; Currituck The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 812 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Newfoundland, or 9 miles south of Weeksville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Old Trap around 835 PM EDT. Grandy around 845 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Jarvisburg, Powells Point, Poplar Branch, Spot, Texas, Bertha, Goose Creek, Harbinger and Mamie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH