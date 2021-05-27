Cancel
Evansdale, IA

Weather Forecast For Evansdale

Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Evansdale: Thursday, May 27: Scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;

Evansdale, IA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Evansdale, IA
Effective: 2021-05-16 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Davis; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wapello; Worth; Wright Areas of Fog Central and East Early this Morning Fog continues to expand early this morning across portions of central and eastern Iowa, including the Interstate 35 corridor from the Des Moines metro area north to the Minnesota border, and the Interstate 80 corridor from the Des Moines metro east. The fog may be dense in spots with visibilities down to a half mile or less at times. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(EVANSDALE, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evansdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Effective: 2021-05-11 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s and light winds will favor frost formation in the advisory area. * WHERE...Most of the northern half of Iowa. * WHEN...To 8 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.