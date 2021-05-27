Collins Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR MARION...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHERN LAWRENCE...COVINGTON NORTHWESTERN LAMAR...JONES AND JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 357 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bay Springs to near Topeka, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Society Hill around 415 PM CDT. Morgantown, Goss, Moss and Bunker Hill around 420 PM CDT. Columbia around 425 PM CDT. Sandersville and Improve around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Seminary, Silver Creek, Bassfield and Soso. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH