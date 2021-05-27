Cancel
Collins, MS

Collins Daily Weather Forecast

Collins (MS) Weather Channel
Collins (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Collins: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Collins (MS) Weather Channel

Collins (MS) Weather Channel

City
Collins, MS
Collins (MS) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Collins

(COLLINS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Collins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Collins (MS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Collins’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Collins: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Collins (MS) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Collins

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Collins: Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Lawrence; Lincoln THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN... LAWRENCE...NORTHWESTERN COVINGTON AND JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 1233 AM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking an area of thunderstorms near Mount Olive, or near Collins, moving northeast at 20 mph. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR MARION...SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON...NORTHWESTERN LAMAR...CENTRAL JONES AND SOUTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 424 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Moss to near Morgantown, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Sandersville around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bassfield and Seminary. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Marion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR MARION...SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON...NORTHWESTERN LAMAR...CENTRAL JONES AND SOUTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 424 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Moss to near Morgantown, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Sandersville around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bassfield and Seminary. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR MARION...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHERN LAWRENCE...COVINGTON NORTHWESTERN LAMAR...JONES AND JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 357 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bay Springs to near Topeka, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Society Hill around 415 PM CDT. Morgantown, Goss, Moss and Bunker Hill around 420 PM CDT. Columbia around 425 PM CDT. Sandersville and Improve around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Seminary, Silver Creek, Bassfield and Soso. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH