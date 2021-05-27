Cancel
Woodville, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Woodville

Woodville (TX) Weather Channel
Woodville (TX) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Woodville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Get weather-ready — Woodville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Woodville: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Town Bluff Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neches River Near Town Bluff. * From this morning until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 72.9 feet. * Flood stage is 68.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 72.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 73.6 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 73.0 feet, Flooding expected in the Mont Neches, Barlow Lake and Sheffields Ferry communities. Some homes may become flooded as well, especially in the Barlow Lake community. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Town Bluff 68.0 72.9 Mon 10 am CD 73.5 73.6 73.6
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TYLER AND NORTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES UNTIL 830 AM CDT At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Wildwood, moving southeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Warren, Wildwood, Village Mills, Honey Island, Ivanhoe and Hillister.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TYLER AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Huntington to near Colmesneil to Woodville to 6 miles west of Warren to near Votaw, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodville, Colmesneil, Warren, Rockland, Ivanhoe and Hillister. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Town Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jasper, Town Bluff and Harrisburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Woodville, TXPosted by
Woodville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(WOODVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Woodville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.