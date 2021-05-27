Daily Weather Forecast For Woodville

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TYLER AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Huntington to near Colmesneil to Woodville to 6 miles west of Warren to near Votaw, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodville, Colmesneil, Warren, Rockland, Ivanhoe and Hillister. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH