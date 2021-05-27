Cancel
Cynthiana, KY

Weather Forecast For Cynthiana

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Cynthiana: Thursday, May 27: Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

