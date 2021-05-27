Daily Weather Forecast For Advance

Effective: 2021-05-03 08:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Doppler radar indicates weak rotation with this storm. Spin-up of a very brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Davie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHERN DAVIE COUNTY UNTIL 900 AM EDT At 829 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Mocksville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include Bermuda Run, Farmington and Sheffield. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.