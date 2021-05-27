Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitman, MA

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Whitman

Posted by 
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHITMAN, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman, MA
81
Followers
477
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitman, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Sun Today#Chance Light Rain#Snacks#Nws Data#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Whitman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitman: Saturday, May 29: Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Light Rain; Monday, May 31: Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Whitman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WHITMAN, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Whitman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitman: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Rain Showers;
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitman: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day forecast for Whitman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitman: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;