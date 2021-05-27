Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claxton, GA

Claxton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Claxton: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel

Claxton (GA) Weather Channel

Claxton, GA
142
Followers
484
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claxton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Claxton, GAPosted by
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Claxton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claxton: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Claxton, GAPosted by
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Claxton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CLAXTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Claxton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to be in the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia into the early evening. At the same time south winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period since fires could quickly get out of control. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.