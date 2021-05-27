Cancel
Pikeville, NC

Weather Forecast For Pikeville

Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Pikeville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(PIKEVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sampson County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Sampson; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN WAYNE AND NORTHEASTERN SAMPSON COUNTIES At 1041 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Olive to near Bowdens, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Seven Springs, Mar-Mac, Brogden, Cliffs Of The Neuse State Park, Elroy, Grantham and Hobbton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Sampson County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WAYNE NORTHERN SAMPSON...EASTERN HARNETT...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHERN JOHNSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM EDT At 937 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Angier to 6 miles northwest of Godwin. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Smithfield, Dunn, Mount Olive, Benson, Godwin, Selma, Erwin, Coats and Four Oaks. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Wayne County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Mount Olive, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grantham, Brogden and Mar-Mac.
Franklin County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Vance, Warren, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Vance; Warren; Wayne; Wilson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN VANCE...SOUTHERN WARREN...NASH...CENTRAL SAMPSON...EDGECOMBE HALIFAX...WILSON...EASTERN JOHNSTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Louisburg to 8 miles northwest of Fremont to 10 miles south of Clinton. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Goldsboro, Roanoke Rapids, Tarboro, Clinton, Nashville, Louisburg, Halifax, Wilson and Mount Olive.