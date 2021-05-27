Newberry Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ALACHUA COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 552 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Alachua, or 11 miles west of Gainesville, moving east at 20 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Alachua, Archer, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Rochelle, Waldo, Micanopy and La Crosse.