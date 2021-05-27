Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, FL

Newberry Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Newberry: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Newberry, FL
59
Followers
474
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newberry Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Sunny, warm days forecast for Gainesville this week

Unlike last week, rain isn’t likely headed toward North Central Florida this week. And after a brief drop in temperatures, they’re expected to rise again, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Overnight temperatures are forecast in the mid-60s with highs ranging from the mid- to high 80s all week. Here’s...
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ALACHUA COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 552 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Alachua, or 11 miles west of Gainesville, moving east at 20 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Alachua, Archer, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Rochelle, Waldo, Micanopy and La Crosse.