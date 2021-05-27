Pineapple Coconut Bars | Barefeet In The Kitchen

Sweet and crunchy granola filled with coconut and almonds. So much healthier than store-bought and tastier too. I never buy granola at the store because it’s just so easy to make and you can throw whatever ingredients you want in there. I also love that it has way less sugar than store-bought granola. For this batch, I kept it really simple–coconut, almonds, and oats. Since I love coconut so much I used coconut oil, coconut extract, and shredded coconut to make this granola extra flavorful. I really love the combination of coconut and almonds so I added sliced almonds and almond extract in there too. I wish you could have smelled my house while it baked because it was AMAZING! This coconut almond granola turned out crunchy and delicious and I especially love the bits of toasted shredded coconut. Yum!