Silver Creek Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Creek: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;