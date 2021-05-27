Vine Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-05 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued by mid day Thursday. Target Area: Hardin; Nelson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Rolling Fork River near Boston affecting Hardin and Nelson Counties. .Heavy rain from the past couple of days will cause the river to rise. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Rolling Fork River near Boston. * Until late Thursday night. * At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 31.1 feet. * Action stage is 33.0 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.7 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, agricultural bottomland is covered.