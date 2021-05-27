Cancel
Vine Grove, KY

Vine Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Vine Grove (KY) Weather Channel
Vine Grove (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Vine Grove: Thursday, May 27: Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Vine Grove (KY) Weather Channel

Vine Grove, KY
Vine Grove, KY
Vine Grove (KY) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Vine Grove weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vine Grove: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Larue, Meade, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Larue; Meade; Nelson A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN HARRISON...SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK...FLOYD...WESTERN NELSON...SOUTHEASTERN MEADE...LARUE...WESTERN JEFFERSON...EASTERN HARDIN AND BULLITT COUNTIES At 630 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near Corydon to 9 miles east of Brandenburg to near Elizabethtown. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Louisville, Elizabethtown, Jeffersonville, New Albany, St. Matthews, Shively, Shepherdsville, Hodgenville, Corydon and Windy Hills. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Flood Advisory issued for Hardin, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued by mid day Thursday. Target Area: Hardin; Nelson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Rolling Fork River near Boston affecting Hardin and Nelson Counties. .Heavy rain from the past couple of days will cause the river to rise. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Rolling Fork River near Boston. * Until late Thursday night. * At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 31.1 feet. * Action stage is 33.0 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.7 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, agricultural bottomland is covered.