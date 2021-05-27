Weather Forecast For Pelzer

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions will cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and tv stations, as well as local cable tv outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Anderson; Greater Greenville; Greater Pickens A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL GREENVILLE...NORTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND EAST CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1236 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Easley, or near Powdersville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include... Greenville, Easley, Greer, Mauldin, Taylors, Berea, Five Forks and Welcome. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.