Pelzer, SC

Weather Forecast For Pelzer

Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Pelzer: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Wednesday sun alert in Pelzer — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PELZER, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pelzer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Anderson County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Greater Greenville, Greater Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions will cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and tv stations, as well as local cable tv outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Anderson; Greater Greenville; Greater Pickens A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL GREENVILLE...NORTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND EAST CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1236 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Easley, or near Powdersville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include... Greenville, Easley, Greer, Mauldin, Taylors, Berea, Five Forks and Welcome. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.