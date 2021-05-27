3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Rio Rico

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, the upper San Pedro River Valley, the upper Gila River Valley, and the Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These winds may impact drivers of high-profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 19. In addition, these winds may produce localized blowing dust which may rapidly reduce visibilities along roadways. Gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects.