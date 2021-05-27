Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Rico, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Rio Rico

Posted by 
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(RIO RICO, AZ) A sunny Thursday is here for Rio Rico, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Rio Rico, AZ
113
Followers
478
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Rico, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Face#Country#Advice#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rio Rico, AZPosted by
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Rio Rico Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rio Rico: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Rio Rico, AZPosted by
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Rio Rico — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RIO RICO, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rio Rico. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Rio Rico, AZPosted by
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Rio Rico is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(RIO RICO, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rio Rico. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
Rio Rico, AZPosted by
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(RIO RICO, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rio Rico. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Rio Rico, AZNogales International

News briefs: Brush fire burns 3-5 acres in Kino Springs

Firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Kino Springs Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. George Cluff, fire marshal for the Rio Rico Fire District, said the fire burned between three to five acres of land across the street from the clubhouse and no structures were threatened.
Rio Rico, AZPosted by
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Rio Rico weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rio Rico: Wednesday, May 5: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, the upper San Pedro River Valley, the upper Gila River Valley, and the Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These winds may impact drivers of high-profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 19. In addition, these winds may produce localized blowing dust which may rapidly reduce visibilities along roadways. Gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects.