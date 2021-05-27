Cancel
Groveport, OH

Sun forecast for Groveport — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Groveport (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GROVEPORT, OH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Groveport, OH
Groveport (OH) Weather Channel

Groveport’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Groveport: Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Delaware County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Delaware; Franklin The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers Olentangy River near Worthington. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Olentangy River near Worthington. * From this afternoon to Monday morning. * At 3:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.7 feet. * Action stage is 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6 feet this evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flooding spreads further into yards of homes near the river in Mount Air, between Olentangy River Road and the river.