Sun forecast for Groveport — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Delaware; Franklin The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers Olentangy River near Worthington. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Olentangy River near Worthington. * From this afternoon to Monday morning. * At 3:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.7 feet. * Action stage is 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6 feet this evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flooding spreads further into yards of homes near the river in Mount Air, between Olentangy River Road and the river.