Checotah, OK

Checotah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Checotah (OK) Weather Channel
Checotah (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Checotah: Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Checotah (OK) Weather Channel

Checotah (OK) Weather Channel

Checotah (OK) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Checotah

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Checotah: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Mcintosh County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MCINTOSH...PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1135 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Wetumka to near Calvin to 8 miles southwest of Ashland. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Henryetta Krebs... Weleetka Dewar... Kiowa Savanna... Crowder Alderson... Canadian Indianola... Grayson Hanna... Hoffman Ashland... Raiford Haywood... Vivian Mcalester Regional Airport... Scipio This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 233 and 251. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Mcintosh County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH AND CENTRAL MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 736 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Checotah, moving north at 40 mph. Dime to penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Checotah Oktaha... Rentiesville Lake Eufaula State Park... Keefeton Wainwright... Summit Onapa This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 258 and 274. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern and east central Oklahoma.