Portland, IN

Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland (IN) Weather Channel
Portland (IN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Portland: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Friday, May 28: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland, IN
Portland, IN
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Portland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Portland: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Flood Warning issued for Jay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC075-101245- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0016.000000T0000Z-210511T0436Z/ /PORI3.1.ER.210509T1547Z.210509T1745Z.210510T0436Z.UU/ 237 PM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Salamonie River at Portland. * Until late Monday night. * At 1:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 12.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet late this afternoon. The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Low spots along the walking trails at the Hudson Family Park and Weiler-Wilson Park flood. * Flood History...No available flood history. Target Area: Jay The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. .Minor flooding due to recent moderate to heavy rain is expected across the area.
Flood Advisory issued for Blackford, Jay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 05:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Blackford; Jay The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Grant County in central Indiana Blackford County in east central Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Wells County in northeastern Indiana Allen County in west central Ohio Southeastern Paulding County in west central Ohio Putnam County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring with water over the roads in some areas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lima, Marion, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Delphos, Portland, Hartford City, Gas City, Ottawa, Berne, Upland, Fort Shawnee, Fairmount, Dunkirk, Spencerville, Albany, Columbus Grove and Leipsic. Additional rainfall of around 0.5 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding.