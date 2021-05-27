Weather Forecast For Portland

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC075-101245- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0016.000000T0000Z-210511T0436Z/ /PORI3.1.ER.210509T1547Z.210509T1745Z.210510T0436Z.UU/ 237 PM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Salamonie River at Portland. * Until late Monday night. * At 1:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 12.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet late this afternoon. The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Low spots along the walking trails at the Hudson Family Park and Weiler-Wilson Park flood. * Flood History...No available flood history. Target Area: Jay The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. .Minor flooding due to recent moderate to heavy rain is expected across the area.