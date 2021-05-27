Cancel
Bladenboro, NC

Bladenboro Daily Weather Forecast

Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bladenboro: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel

Bladenboro, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Bladenboro, NC
Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BLADENBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bladenboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bladenboro, NC
Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Bladenboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bladenboro: Wednesday, May 5: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;Friday, May 7: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROBESON...WESTERN BLADEN AND NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBUS COUNTIES UNTIL 930 AM EDT At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near White Oak to near Butters. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bladenboro, Smiths, Ruskin, Howellsville, Bladen Community College, Abbottsburg, Tolarsville, Duart, Butters, White Oak, Dublin and Tar Heel.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty West winds will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon through early this evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, potentially to quickly become uncontrollable.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bladen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bladen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL BLADEN COUNTY At 858 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabethtown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Elizabethtown, Lagoon, White Lake and Bladen County Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bladen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bladen The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bladen County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 847 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elizabethtown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Elizabethtown, Lagoon, Ruskin, White Lake and Bladen County Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bladen County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Severe storms drop heavy rain and hail across southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Strong to severe storms tracked through the Cape Fear Friday morning, producing hail in many spots. The storms first moved into Bladen County, dropping heavy rain and pea to quarter size hail. A few isolated spots saw hail even bigger. The first severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 8:45 a.m.