Bladenboro Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-07 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bladen The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bladen County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 847 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elizabethtown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Elizabethtown, Lagoon, Ruskin, White Lake and Bladen County Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH