Ventnor City, NJ

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Ventnor City

Ventnor City (NJ) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(VENTNOR CITY, NJ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Ventnor City (NJ) Weather Channel

Ventnor City weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ventnor City: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Northwestern Burlington; Southeastern Burlington Scattered Showers This Afternoon May Contain Small Hail Scattered showers are expected across the region this afternoon and may contain small hail, mostly around pea size. There may also be a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Showers will diminish early this evening.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ATLANTIC NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...EAST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Olivet, or 9 miles north of Bridgeton, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Bridgeton, Cumberland, Buena, Laurel Lake, Newfield, Elmer, Franklinville, Mauricetown, Olivet, Malaga, Bricksboro, Mizpah, Port Elizabeth, Seabrook Farms, South Vineland, Rosenhayn and Centerton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.