3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Ventnor City

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ATLANTIC NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...EAST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Olivet, or 9 miles north of Bridgeton, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Bridgeton, Cumberland, Buena, Laurel Lake, Newfield, Elmer, Franklinville, Mauricetown, Olivet, Malaga, Bricksboro, Mizpah, Port Elizabeth, Seabrook Farms, South Vineland, Rosenhayn and Centerton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.