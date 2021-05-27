Cancel
Greenup, KY

Weather Forecast For Greenup

Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenup: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while slight chance light rain during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Greenup, KY
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Greenup’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenup: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Greenup, KY
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Greenup — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GREENUP, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greenup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Boyd County, KYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as lows as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The threat for frost is highest in hollows and outlying sheltered valleys, away from rivers.
Boyd County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence LOCALLY STRONG WIND GUSTS THROUGH EARLY EVENING Scattered rain showers this afternoon and early this evening may produce brief, but locally strong, wind gusts of around 50 mph. These brief strong wind gusts will blow around unsecured objects and may bring down a few weakened and diseased trees. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.