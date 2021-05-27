4-Day Weather Forecast For Cochran

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bleckley; Twiggs The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Twiggs County in central Georgia Northwestern Bleckley County in central Georgia * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 759 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bullard, or 9 miles southwest of Jeffersonville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tarversville, District Path and Bullard. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH