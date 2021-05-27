Cancel
Cochran, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cochran

Cochran (GA) Weather Channel
Cochran (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Cochran: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Cochran (GA) Weather Channel

Cochran (GA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Cochran (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(COCHRAN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cochran. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Cochran (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Cochran’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cochran: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES IN COMBINATION WITH DRY FUELS Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be from the Northeast/East at 4 to 8 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban will be in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.$$
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Houston, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Houston; Twiggs SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN BLECKLEY AND SOUTHERN TWIGGS COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 748 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Bullard, or 10 miles southwest of Jeffersonville...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph...up to penny sized hail and frequent lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Some locations in the path of this storm include Warner Robins, Danville, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Royal, Coley Station, Tarversville, District Path, Bullard, Porter and Cary. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bleckley, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bleckley; Twiggs The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Twiggs County in central Georgia Northwestern Bleckley County in central Georgia * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 759 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bullard, or 9 miles southwest of Jeffersonville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tarversville, District Path and Bullard. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Pulaski, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Houston; Macon; Pulaski; Sumter; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MACON...NORTHERN CRISP...DOOLY...NORTHEASTERN SUMTER...SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN WILCOX...SOUTHERN BLECKLEY...DODGE AND PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM EDT At 1028 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near East Crisp to near Workmore...and moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Eastman, Hawkinsville, Vienna, Oglethorpe, Unadilla, Montezuma, Byromville, Pineview, Pinehurst, Chauncey, Andersonville, Lilly, Dooling, Union, Lamar, Dubois, Browndale, Plainfield, Richwood and New Era. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Harris; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Montgomery; Muscogee; Peach; Pulaski; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Upson; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative humidity will drop to 18 to 25 percent this afternoon and early evening over areas south of a Hamilton to Macon to Louisville line. Even with light west winds of 5 to 10 mph in the area during this time, with dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban will be in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Pulaski THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DODGE...PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN BLECKLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses a threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bleckley, Dodge, Hancock, Jones, Laurens, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bleckley; Dodge; Hancock; Jones; Laurens; Pulaski; Telfair; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON WHEELER...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK...TELFAIR...EASTERN WILCOX...EASTERN JONES...DODGE...TWIGGS...SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI...WILKINSON BALDWIN...LAURENS AND BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Gray to Fitzpatrick to near Baileys Park to near Owensboro...and moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Dublin, McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Gray, Abbeville, Alamo, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Helena, East Dublin, Gordon, Chester, Ivey, Glenwood, Milan, McIntyre, Dexter and Dudley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH