How to Make the World’s Brightest LED Lightsaber?

The IS-TH1 (photo) is said to be the first hand-held barcode scanner for use in hazardous areas and other industrial environments. The new device incorporates scanning technology from Zebra, and has been developed for two ranges. A mid-range variant for scans up to 6 m and an extended range variant for scans over 15 m. Data capture uses Zebra’s reliable OEM imager scan engines, which offer unmatched decoding times and advanced barcode processing capabilities. The IS-TH1 handheld barcode scanner becomes a multi-function mobile device when combined with the IS530.x. To use the handheld barcode scanner, it must be connected to the smartphone and, through this connection, requires neither Bluetooth nor a separate battery. Power and data are generated by the IS530.x with 13-pin ISM interface (connection option for RSM, PTT headset, among others) as if via a mobile computer and processed at top speed. Thanks to the HID factory setting, the captured 1D/2D barcode is immediately recognized and processed as a keyboard input. — i.safe Mobile GmbH, Lauda-Koenigshofen, Germany.