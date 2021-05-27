Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to Make the World’s Brightest LED Lightsaber?

todayheadline.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s most brilliant blade. Real-time sound effects are produced. Any color can be changed on the fly. This project is the nearest you can come to feel like you’re holding a Lightsaber right now. We’ll go through the project’s objectives, select the suitable materials and some of the software...

todayheadline.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Burtt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Leds#Lithium Ion Battery#Lightsaber#Light Saber#Bright Lights#Green Power#The Last Blade#Real Power#Led#Atmel#Rc#Perspex Polycarbonate#Custom Saber Shop#Bright Sunlight#Saber Hilts#Fantastic Examples#Color#High Capacity Batteries#Lithium Ion Batteries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsFratello Watches

Hands Up For The First Fully Analog Generation Of The Casio G-Shock Frogman

The analog display is something completely new for the adventurous Frogman. From digital to analog is reverse evolution some might say, but looking at revolving hands works very instinctively for numerous people. It seems like the development of “do-all” professional diving gear is taking an unexpected (but strangely satisfying) U-turn in the case of the newest Frogman watches. So, hands up for the first fully analog generation of the Casio G-Shock Frogman! Resistance is futile; it’s going to conquer the sea with or without you.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Cleep Pro: Wearable 4K Vlogging Camera

Meet the Cleep Pro: a 4K wearable camera ready for all your vlogging needs. This 12MP camera comes with 150-degree FOV, WiFi preview, and expandable storage up to 64GB. The camera gives you vibration feedback every time you capture a photo or video. It weighs only 35g and can be worn on your wrist, hat, glasses, or anywhere else.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

18V Cordless 10 oz. Caulk Gun and Adhesive Gun Kit with 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger $119

"" Special Buy ends in 2hrs : 04mins : 40secs "" Over 750 lbs. of push force to handle all caulking jobs. Includes: 18V 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery and 18V Charger. RIDGID introduces the Rather than clamping down on a manual caulk gun for hours on end, eliminate user fatigue and get the job done faster with RIDGID 18V Cordless 10 oz. Caulk & Adhesive Gun. This tool features over 750 lbs. of push force to handle higher viscosity material with ease and can apply more than 200 tubes of caulk per charged battery (with a 4.0 Ah Battery, not included). The Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery will provide extended runtime compared to the base Lithium-Ion 1.5 Ah Battery (R870015). The included 18V Charger is compact and features a Smart Charging Indicator that will update the battery's charge status. Backed by the RIDGID Industry Leading Lifetime Service Agreement, the 18V Cordless 10 oz. Caulk Gun Kit includes an 18V 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery, an 18V Charger, and operator's manual.
Home & Gardenallnetarticles.com

How to Choose LED Recessed Lights For a Room

Whether you are thinking of home improvement or simply going to the store to check out the latest light fixtures, the LED lights will encapsulate your attention within a few seconds. There’s no running away from the fact that LED recessed lights are all over the place right now. Today, they are trending in both, private and commercial places. The reason why the LED lights have become so popular is that they have the power to jazz up a room and change the vibe. In this feature, we will guide you through few things to consider when choosing the LED recessed lights for your room. Make sure to sift through all the points till the end;
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Smart Home: ESP32CAM reads water meters with AI

One measured value in the smart home stubbornly opposes fully automated recording: water consumption. Various attempts, including with reflex light barriers, were not very reliable or long-lasting. Only a new approach to image processing, which is more or less based on human vision, has led to success for our author.
Electronicsmmsonline.com

Exair Introduces Custom Coolers for Electrical Enclosures

Exair’s Cabinet Cooler systems can be customized to provide cooling within electrical enclosures in NEMA 12, NEMA 4, NEMA 4X and hazardous location environments, according to the company. These customizations include specific Btu/hr. values ranging from 275-5,600 Btu/hr.; adaptations for high-temperature environments up to 200°F (93°C); and a selection of...
Electronicscore77.com

ReVolt: An Adapter to Power Battery-Operated Devices with USB

This reminds me a lot of those tape cassette adapters many of us once had in our cars. ReVolt is a system for powering battery-operated devices using USB power instead. "One end is battery-shaped and goes into the battery compartment of the device you want to power, while the other end has a power connector," Luke Brennan, the inventor and a former Ericsson engineer, writes. "The two are connected by a thin ribbon cable, robust enough to deliver power to your device, yet flat enough to allow you to easily close the door on the device's battery compartment."
Electronicschemengonline.com

Barcode scanner for use in hazardous areas

The IS-TH1 (photo) is said to be the first hand-held barcode scanner for use in hazardous areas and other industrial environments. The new device incorporates scanning technology from Zebra, and has been developed for two ranges. A mid-range variant for scans up to 6 m and an extended range variant for scans over 15 m. Data capture uses Zebra’s reliable OEM imager scan engines, which offer unmatched decoding times and advanced barcode processing capabilities. The IS-TH1 handheld barcode scanner becomes a multi-function mobile device when combined with the IS530.x. To use the handheld barcode scanner, it must be connected to the smartphone and, through this connection, requires neither Bluetooth nor a separate battery. Power and data are generated by the IS530.x with 13-pin ISM interface (connection option for RSM, PTT headset, among others) as if via a mobile computer and processed at top speed. Thanks to the HID factory setting, the captured 1D/2D barcode is immediately recognized and processed as a keyboard input. — i.safe Mobile GmbH, Lauda-Koenigshofen, Germany.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

CMOS Sensors

The QIS series of CMOS-based sensors from Gigajot Technology Inc. uses patented sensor architecture and pixel design to achieve low noise and enable accurate detection of individual photons of light. The QIS products are capable of photon counting at room temperature while operating at full speed and achieving high dynamic...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Double-Layered Electric Rice Cookers

As technology advances to facilitate our daily lives, the BO-ON rice cooker emerges into the spotlight. While the sleek kitchen appliance may seem ordinary at first, its compact size is deceptive to what lies on the inside. This innovative rice cooking technology is the brainchild of the Dot design company.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

High-Definition Cost-Effective Tablets

Amazon released a 2021 iteration of the Fire HD 10 tablet with a thinner build and a brighter display. The device is designed as a budget-friendly alternative to high-end tablets like the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy tablet. For the cost, Amazon's Fire HD 10 is packed with powerful features. The tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p high definition display with an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 12-hour battery life.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Museumsavinteractive.com

‘World-first six-sided immersive LED cube’ opens to public

The world’s first fully immersive six-sided LED cube has opened to the public at the Casa Batlló, a modernist museum in Barcelona dedicated to the architect Antoni Gaudí. The cube, which is 10 metres long by 9.5 metres wide and 2.75 metres high, has six internal faces built with 243 sqm of custom designed Alfalite 1.95mm LED panels. Alfalite also designed and manufactured an automatic door mechanism that has been integrated into one of the LED walls with such precision that it cannot be distinguished when it is closed.
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

This Death Star-Inspired Loudspeaker Will Bring Premium Sound to the Dark Side…of Your Living Room

In today’s installment of audio gear that doesn’t look like audio gear, a new Death Star-shaped speaker is here to welcome you to the dark side. Known as the Cell Alpha, the speaker comes courtesy of startup Syng. Helmed by ex-Apple designer Christopher Stringer, the California-based outfit says it aims to turn listening into a multisensory experience with its debut design for wannabe Darth Vaders.
Technologyxda-developers

Best ROM's V20 990DS

What's the best stock based ROM's fully compatible with V20 990DS (Android 7 and 8)?. Respectively Non stock, with minimal functionality lost?
Lifestylenerdist.com

Here’s How to Suck Liquid Through the World’s Longest Straw

There’s nothing like a good, practical physics experiment to get the mind thinking about the laws of reality. (Or our simulation of reality. Potato potahto.) YouTube channel The Action Lab provides a good reminder of that with a new test of the “world’s longest” straw. A test that involves sucking liquid with the strength of bizarro Poseidon.
Technologynewsanyway.com

How To Efficiently Power Led Light?

Nowadays, LEDs are preferred for most lighting applications due to its energy efficiency capability as it creates massive light from a mini form factor. Furthermore, it can be a great choice when you’re thinking of adding subtlety and colors to your room. The easy setup and installation make it feasible for an amateur who doesn’t possess electrical experience. But beforehand, it’s essential to do some planning to ensure the LED power supply meets the correct length of LEDs. Hence, the wrong usage of LED power supply can result in drastic effects, such as destroying your product or causing a deadly fire.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Generark Solar Generator with Portable Solar Panels

Meet the Generark Solar Generator: an emergency backup power system that lets you harness the sun’s energy to charge your devices and power your appliances. It comes with a backup battery (HomePower 2) and all-weather portable solar panels. When you need electricity, you can use HomePower 2’s AC and DC...