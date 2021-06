“Why?” This is a question that a lot of us ask in different contexts and for different reasons at many points in our lives. And it is probably one of the hardest questions to answer sometimes. I always think, though, that it is by trying to answer the hardest questions that brings us the most clarity, even if we can’t answer them fully. At least when we ask ourselves a question, we start to subconsciously digest it, like leaving something on the boil.