Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Vance

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Central Bibb County in central Alabama Central Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Brent, Centreville, Holt, Lake View, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Woodstock, West Blocton, Coker, Lake Wildwood, Mercedes Benz Of Alabama, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, University Mall, McFarland Mall, Abernant, Bryant Denny Stadium and North Bibb.