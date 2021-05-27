Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vance, AL

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Vance

Posted by 
Vance (AL) Weather Channel
Vance (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(VANCE, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Vance Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Vance, AL
94
Followers
478
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vance, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Time#Outdoor Activities#Thunderstorms#Sunbreak#Vance Thursday#Rain Thursday#Retirement Savings#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Drippy Day#Planning#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Money#Bookkeeping#Finances#Student Loan#Things#Household Tasks#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Vance, ALPosted by
Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Vance Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vance: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Vance, ALPosted by
Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Vance Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vance: Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Vance, ALPosted by
Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Vance — 3 ways to make the most of it

(VANCE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vance. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Vance, ALPosted by
Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Vance

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vance: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Vance, ALPosted by
Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Vance’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vance: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Vance, ALPosted by
Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Vance is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(VANCE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vance. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Fayette County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Tuscaloosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WALKER...NORTHWESTERN TUSCALOOSA AND EASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 906 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Winston County southwest to Fayette County. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Gusty winds may arrive before any heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Jasper, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Berry, Parrish, Oakman, Sipsey, Kansas, Nauvoo, Eldridge, Curry, Gorgas Steam Plant, Samantha, Lake Lurleen State Park, Boley Springs, Burnwell, Beloit and Binion Creek Landing.
Vance, ALPosted by
Vance (AL) Weather Channel

Rainy forecast for Vance? Jump on it!

(VANCE, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Vance Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Tuscaloosa County, ALTuscaloosa News

High winds, dangerous storms linked to prolonged Comcast outage

After customers lost service for about 15 hours on Tuesday, Comcast officials are attributing the outage to what amounts to a perfect storm. Television, internet and other digital services provided to Tuscaloosa-area customers were restored early Wednesday morning, said Alex Horwitz, vice president of public relations for Comcast South, headquartered in Atlanta.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

NWS increases risk for some Alabama Counties

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The National Weather Service in Birmingham has increased the risk of severe storms for some counties in central Alabama. Some counties are now in a moderate risk area with possible winds of up to 80 mph. Tornadoes and golf ball size hail is also possible in that region, […]
Tuscaloosa County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Central Bibb County in central Alabama Central Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Brent, Centreville, Holt, Lake View, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Woodstock, West Blocton, Coker, Lake Wildwood, Mercedes Benz Of Alabama, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, University Mall, McFarland Mall, Abernant, Bryant Denny Stadium and North Bibb.
Alabama StatePosted by
105.1 The Block

UPDATE: 22,000 Without Power in West Alabama; 7,000 Outages in Tuscaloosa County Alone

Close to 22,000 residents in West Alabama are without power following storms in the Yellowhammer State Tuesday afternoon. Danielle Kimbrough, Community Development and Public Relations Specialist for Alabama Power's Western Division, reports 7,000 power outages in Tuscaloosa County and 22,000 in West Alabama--a number that has increased exponentially since an update early Tuesday afternoon stated 3,400 were without power in West Alabama.