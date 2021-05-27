Take advantage of Thursday sun in Ocean Isle Beach

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong west to east longshore current expected. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The longshore current will be strongest in afternoon.