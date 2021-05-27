Taneytown Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Carroll County in north central Maryland East central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 848 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Market, or 8 miles north of Damascus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy, New Market, Monrovia and Winfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH