Taneytown, MD

Taneytown Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Taneytown: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Taneytown, MD
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Taneytown, MD
Get weather-ready — Taneytown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Taneytown: Saturday, May 15: Sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Carroll County in north central Maryland East central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 848 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Market, or 8 miles north of Damascus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy, New Market, Monrovia and Winfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY At 903 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Airy, or 11 miles northeast of Damascus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Mount Airy and Winfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Carroll County in north central Maryland * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 831 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles north of Mount Airy, or 10 miles southwest of Westminster, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Westminster, New Windsor, Wagners Mill and Marston. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Multiple tornado warnings across Maryland expire; storms still possible

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Multiple tornado warnings issued for several counties have expired after severe weather moved across Maryland on Monday evening. Tornado warnings for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties have expired. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...