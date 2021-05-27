Fort Lupton Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Lupton: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com