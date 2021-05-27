Cancel
Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton Weather Forecast

Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Lupton: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

Fort Lupton, CO
Fort Lupton, CO
Fort Lupton, CO
Get weather-ready — Fort Lupton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Lupton: Sunday, May 16: Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Fort Lupton, CO
Thursday has sun for Fort Lupton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT LUPTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Lupton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Weld The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Weld County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Morgan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 814 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Briggsdale, or 28 miles northwest of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Orchard, Weldona, Jackson Reservoir, Riverside Reservoir, Goodrich, Roggen and New Raymer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Weld A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WELD AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 838 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orchard, or 16 miles west of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Jackson Reservoir, Orchard, Riverside Reservoir, Weldona and Goodrich. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WELD COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Grover, or 36 miles southeast of Cheyenne, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grover, Keota, Hereford and Pawnee Buttes.
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Wet weather, maybe thunder in Weld County forecast through Tuesday

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for much of Weld County through Tuesday night with a steady rain/snow mix and maybe a thunderstorm, but little or no snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder Forecast Office. While the NWS is calling for rain and snow showers before...
Fort Lupton, CO
Wednesday has sun for Fort Lupton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT LUPTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Lupton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.