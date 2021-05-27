Shasta Lake is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 220, 266, AND 267 * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Cascade and northern Sierra foothills below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 15 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento