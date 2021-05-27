Cancel
Wyandanch, NY

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Wyandanch

Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WYANDANCH, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wyandanch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel

Wyandanch, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel

Wyandanch weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wyandanch: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

