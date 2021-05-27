Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Springs, FL

High Springs is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HIGH SPRINGS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in High Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

High Springs, FL
121
Followers
480
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Picnic#Thunderstorms#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For High Springs

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in High Springs: Sunday, May 30: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
High Springs, FLPosted by
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in High Springs

(HIGH SPRINGS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in High Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
High Springs, FLPosted by
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

High Springs forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in High Springs: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Sunny, warm days forecast for Gainesville this week

Unlike last week, rain isn’t likely headed toward North Central Florida this week. And after a brief drop in temperatures, they’re expected to rise again, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Overnight temperatures are forecast in the mid-60s with highs ranging from the mid- to high 80s all week. Here’s...
High Springs, FLPosted by
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in High Springs

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in High Springs: Tuesday, May 11: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, May 12: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
High Springs, FLPosted by
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for High Springs weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in High Springs: Sunday, May 9: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 10: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ALACHUA COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 552 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Alachua, or 11 miles west of Gainesville, moving east at 20 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Alachua, Archer, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Rochelle, Waldo, Micanopy and La Crosse.