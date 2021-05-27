Cancel
They Worship The Dragon Reloaded

bitchute.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article***This video is for entertainment. It is not giving medical advice nor harassing or bullying anyone. It's a parody for entertainment purposes. Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com. For those who feel led to supp…

www.bitchute.com
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Churches offer bevy of worship options

Local churches are helping their congregations worship in a variety of ways, from Zoom and Facebook Live services to YouTube videos to in-person services and more. Below is a roundup of what local churches are doing:. • Cedar Hills — Cedar Hills is holding in-person gatherings on Thursday and Sunday...
Natick, MAWicked Local

Local worship services

FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST SCIENTIST, 123 Union St., Natick, is currently holding church services and Sunday School online. The subject of the 10 a.m. Sunday Service for May 30 is “Ancient and Modern Necromancy, alias Mesmerism and Hypnotism, Denounced” with the Golden Text from Romans 8:31, 37, “. . . If God be for us, who can be against us? . . . we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” Online Sunday School begins at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Testimony Meeting at 7:30 p.m. includes shared experiences of healing through prayer and expressions of gratitude to God. To join us for church or Sunday School online, please contact the Christian Science Reading Room for information: 508-651-1689 or email christianscience@rcn.com. Church website is www.cschurchnatick.com. CHRISTIAN SCIENCE READING ROOM, 21 Pond St., downtown Natick. Everyone is welcome to visit the Reading Room for spiritual refreshment. People come to pray, to study the Bible, to use Bible reference materials, or to buy or read other literature including the Pulitzer prize-winning newspaper, The Christian Science Monitor. Open Tuesday-Friday 10-4, Saturday 10-2 (closed holidays).
Crown Point, INNWI.com

Best Place to Worship

Open for 101 years, Griffith First Christian Church prides itself in being a member of the community, says Sarah Dillard, communications and office manager. Church members attend community events, host events for the community, provide food to those in need and have a very active local outreach team, she said.
Concord, MAWicked Local

Concord worship news

The church is at 54 Walden St., Concord. For information: 978-369-4837, triconchurch.org. Trinitarian Congregational Church of Concord’s building doors remain closed, but is online for Sunday Worship Services via Zoom and/or streaming live on YouTube. All are welcome to join. YouTube live at https://youtube.com/triconchurch; Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/219932059; Phone audio only dial...
ReligionRogersville Review

How Do You Worship God In Spirit And Truth?

“I worship in truth by reading the word of God and having faith that the word of God is 100 percent true, and that God is within me,” says Grace, 10. Thank God that he has revealed himself in writing. Bible study is one of the most productive things anyone who wants to know God can do. On all the major issues of life, God has provided answers.
Orange, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

Congregational Church Summer Worship

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, welcomes you to join us for summer worship on the Town Green on Sunday mornings at 10am starting June 6. Worship will also be livestreamed and you can join us from home by visiting www.orangecongregationalchurch.org. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here! Please email us at occhurch@snet.net to be put on our church emailing list. If you would like to learn more or talk with our Pastor, you can reach the Reverend Jennifer Campbell at revjenocc@gmail.com.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Summer worship at the amphitheater

Once again this year the Gettysburg Ministerium will sponsor an Interdenominational Summer Worship series at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue. There will be a service for 11 Sundays, from June 27 to Sept. 5 at 8 a.m., led by various pastors and churches in the Gettysburg community. Originally...
NFLGazette

A worship lifestyle | Nuggets of Faith

What comes to mind when I mention the word “worship”?. Do you think of the way people look upon the Hollywood mega-stars or NFL gridiron giants? What about the Wall Street investors who seem to worship the stock and commodity markets? Who can ignore that guy who is always out in the driveway washing and polishing that classic sports car? Should we use the word worship for those temporal things, or would we be better served to say that people are “enamored” by those things?
Cottage Grove, WIhngnews.com

June 3 Worship Calendar

Sunday worship: 9:30 a.m. Good Shepherd By the Lake Lutheran Church (LCMS) Sunday worship: 9 a.m. in-person and live on Facebook. See website for Sunday School and Bible Class opportunities: www.goodshepherdbythelake.org. Hope Lutheran Church. 3702 County Highway AB McFarland, WI 53558. 608-838-3586. Pastor Beth Schultz Byrnes. Virtual Worship Services every...
Marion County, WVTimes West Virginian

Churches are returning to in-person worship with masks

Happy Memorial Day weekend, or as they said in the early 1900’s, “Decoration Day.” Communities throughout Marion County came together in remembrance of fallen comrades, our friends and neighbors who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This comes 40 years after the end of the Civil War and ultimately less than a decade before the start of the first Great War. Classes were cancelled at the Normal School (now Fairmont State University) but students were asked to assemble at 8:30 in the morning to hear a recitation of “Blue and Gray,” an address by Principal Elizabeth Dickey Fleming. Each student was asked to bring a flower which would be secured and given at once to the soldiers at Meade Post to be placed on the graves of the dead. The public was cordially invited to the exercises. Assembling in observance of Memorial Day remains limited considering the celebrations we are used to pre-pandemic. While safety is important, honoring heroes shouldn’t be skimped upon. Take it upon yourself to place a flower, if even a single one, on those deserving graves this day of remembrance.
Religionsevernaparkvoice.com

Life Together: The Most Recent Guidance For In-Person Worship

It is great to be back for in-person worship. Following our recent services, we received a variety of comments and questions about our practices. Some wanted the masking to be eliminated. Some wanted to be sure that masking continued. There were comments about Holy Communion and about singing. As we begin our journey back to a “new normal,” please understand that we are guided by the principle that it is our responsibility to protect the vulnerable. St. Paul is clear in scripture that protecting the vulnerable is a priority in the life of a congregation (see, for instance, Romans 13-14 and 1 Corinthians 8).
Two Harbors, MNboreal.org

Two Harbors church celebrates a century worth of worship

When you walk into the Holy Spirit Catholic Church of Two Harbors, you'll be met by its striking interior. The stained glass windows and paintings on the walls pay homage to the history of the building, which now dates back 100 years. On Sunday, the church celebrated a century worth...
Atkinson, NHcarriagetownenews.com

In-Person and Online Worship at ACC

ATKINSON — Atkinson Congregational Church hopes to “see” you in June, whether online or in person for Sunday services. Online worship beginning at 10:00 a.m. will continue all month long. In addition, guests and members may instead attend the 10:00 a.m. service in the church’s outdoor sanctuary for either of two services, on June 6 and 13, weather permitting. Masks and social distancing will continue to be required when attending in person.
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

First Baptist Carthage hosts worship arts recital

Students participating in private lessons through the Worship Arts program at First Baptist Church held their Spring Recital on Sunday, May 9. Participating piano students of Mrs. Ginger Cook were Billy Bob Emmons, Ava McRight and Lauryn Almeida. Participating percussion students of Mr. Nathan Lennox were Matthew Ormsby, Josiah Menefee and Jackie Finley.
Brunswick, MEbowdoin.edu

When “Worship” Becomes “Religion”

Assistant Professor of Africana Studies Ayodeji Ogunnaike has been awarded a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship by the Ford Foundation. He was one of twenty-four scholars selected for this year's cohort. The award will enable him to spend nine months at the Five College Consortium's African Studies Program at Amherst. Ogunnaike says...
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: The great dragon

Revelation Chapter 12 tells us in verse 7 “And there was war in heaven: Michael (the Arch Angel) and his angels fought against the dragon: and the dragon fought and his angels. And prevailed not: neither was their place found any more in heaven. And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.”
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

ANDERSON: The Priority of worship

Pastor-teacher John MacArthur made this observation: “My mind has been repeatedly arrested by the awesome majesty of the One we worship; by the ineffable glory of His perfect holiness; and by the pathetic reality of how far short we routinely fall in giving Him the honor He deserves.” Worship is the Christian’s greatest privilege and highest priority. The subject of worship permeates Holy Scripture. It is both an earthly and heavenly activity. Worship can never be optional or trivial, but it is absolutely essential for God’s people.