They Worship The Dragon Reloaded

Happy Memorial Day weekend, or as they said in the early 1900’s, “Decoration Day.” Communities throughout Marion County came together in remembrance of fallen comrades, our friends and neighbors who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This comes 40 years after the end of the Civil War and ultimately less than a decade before the start of the first Great War. Classes were cancelled at the Normal School (now Fairmont State University) but students were asked to assemble at 8:30 in the morning to hear a recitation of “Blue and Gray,” an address by Principal Elizabeth Dickey Fleming. Each student was asked to bring a flower which would be secured and given at once to the soldiers at Meade Post to be placed on the graves of the dead. The public was cordially invited to the exercises. Assembling in observance of Memorial Day remains limited considering the celebrations we are used to pre-pandemic. While safety is important, honoring heroes shouldn’t be skimped upon. Take it upon yourself to place a flower, if even a single one, on those deserving graves this day of remembrance.