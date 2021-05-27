Bryson City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Graham County in western North Carolina Northwestern Macon County in western North Carolina Southwestern Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1209 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with additional heavy rain possible this afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Robbinsville, Town Of Santeetlah, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Village, Fontana Lake, Nantahala Lake, Smoky Mountains at Twentymile Creek, Cheoah, Nantahala, Stecoah, Wesser, Aquone, Kyle, Tapoco, Almond, Deals Gap and Wayah Bald.