Bryson City, NC

Bryson City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bryson City (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bryson City: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Bryson City (NC) Weather Channel

City
Bryson City, NC
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(BRYSON CITY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bryson City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Graham County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Graham; Swain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MACON...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...SWAIN...GRAHAM AND NORTHWESTERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES At 1122 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dandridge Tennessee to 9 miles southeast of Gatlinburg to 10 miles northeast of Robbinsville to 11 miles northwest of Andrews, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Bryson City, Robbinsville, Cherokee, Town Of Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap, Lake Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Balsam Mountain, Smoky Mountains-Big Creek, Smoky Mountains-Deep Creek and Smoky Mountains-Oconaluftee. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Macon, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Graham County in western North Carolina Northwestern Macon County in western North Carolina Southwestern Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1209 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with additional heavy rain possible this afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Robbinsville, Town Of Santeetlah, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Village, Fontana Lake, Nantahala Lake, Smoky Mountains at Twentymile Creek, Cheoah, Nantahala, Stecoah, Wesser, Aquone, Kyle, Tapoco, Almond, Deals Gap and Wayah Bald.