Thursday sun alert in East. Dublin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bleckley; Dodge; Hancock; Jones; Laurens; Pulaski; Telfair; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON WHEELER...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK...TELFAIR...EASTERN WILCOX...EASTERN JONES...DODGE...TWIGGS...SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI...WILKINSON BALDWIN...LAURENS AND BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Gray to Fitzpatrick to near Baileys Park to near Owensboro...and moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Dublin, McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Gray, Abbeville, Alamo, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Helena, East Dublin, Gordon, Chester, Ivey, Glenwood, Milan, McIntyre, Dexter and Dudley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH