Dublin, GA

Thursday sun alert in East. Dublin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

East Dublin (GA) Weather Channel
East Dublin (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EAST. DUBLIN, GA) A sunny Thursday is here for East. Dublin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

East Dublin (GA) Weather Channel

East Dublin (GA) Weather Channel

East Dublin, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

East Dublin (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For East. Dublin

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Dublin: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
East Dublin (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in East. Dublin

(EAST. DUBLIN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in East. Dublin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
East Dublin (GA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for East. Dublin weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Dublin: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
East Dublin (GA) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in East. Dublin

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Dublin: Monday, May 10: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Houston, Johnson, Laurens, Peach, Twiggs, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Houston; Johnson; Laurens; Peach; Twiggs; Washington; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PEACH...WILKINSON SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN LAURENS...NORTHERN BLECKLEY AND TWIGGS COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 717 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Houston Lake to near Danville to near Tuckers Crossroad...and moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Perry, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Tennille, McIntyre, Harrison, Toomsboro, Oconee, Danville, Montrose, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Tarversville, Meadowdale, Houston Lake and Nicklesville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bleckley, Dodge, Hancock, Jones, Laurens, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bleckley; Dodge; Hancock; Jones; Laurens; Pulaski; Telfair; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON WHEELER...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK...TELFAIR...EASTERN WILCOX...EASTERN JONES...DODGE...TWIGGS...SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI...WILKINSON BALDWIN...LAURENS AND BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Gray to Fitzpatrick to near Baileys Park to near Owensboro...and moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Dublin, McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Gray, Abbeville, Alamo, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Helena, East Dublin, Gordon, Chester, Ivey, Glenwood, Milan, McIntyre, Dexter and Dudley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH