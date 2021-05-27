Cancel
60+ Bishops Lobby to Halt Debate on Communion for Pro-Abort Catholics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of more than 60 bishops has written to Archbishop Jose Gomez this month, pressing for the U.S. bishops’ conference leadership to suspend discussion “Eucharistic coherence” at the USCCB’s June meeting, despite a recent letter from the Vatican’s doctrinal office counseling the bishops to continue discussing the matter. Discussion on the topic was scheduled in March through the ordinary USCCB procedure for setting meeting agendas.

