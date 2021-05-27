Cancel
Pauls Valley, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pauls Valley

Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel
Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Pauls Valley: Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel

Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel

Pauls Valley, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Pauls Valley, OK
Pauls Valley, OK
Posted by
Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Pauls Valley's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pauls Valley: Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Oklahoma State
Posted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Carter County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Garvin, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the formation of funnel clouds, but the threat posed by these funnel clouds is low. Most funnel clouds will not reach the ground. If they do, weak tornadoes with brief wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH may occur. If you observe a funnel cloud or one is reported in your area, move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Murray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Stephens northwestern Carter...southern Garvin...western Murray and northeastern Jefferson Counties Until 445 PM CDT AT 412 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Tatums to 4 miles southwest of Ratliff City to 3 miles south of Loco, moving east at 25 MPH. These storms have a history of producing brief funnel clouds. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Healdton, Wynnewood, Wilson, Elmore City, Katie, Foster, Tatums, Loco, Ratliff City, Graham, Pooleville, Hennepin, Milo, Fox and Pernell.
Cleveland County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garvin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Garvin County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Murray, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garvin; Murray; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL GARVIN...NORTHWESTERN LOVE SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS...WESTERN CARTER AND WESTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 503 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Hennepin to 5 miles south of Loco to 8 miles east of Sugden, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis, Healdton, Wilson, Ringling, Katie, Tatums, Loco, Ratliff City, Sugden, Graham, Pooleville, Turner Falls, Hennepin, Grady, Milo, Cornish and Fox. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cleveland County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Carter County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Garvin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Jefferson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Garvin County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, McClain, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Murray; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Pottawatomie eastern Garvin...Pontotoc...southeastern McClain...Seminole and northeastern Murray Counties Until 1130 AM CDT AT 1042 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Tribbey to near Byars to 3 miles southeast of Wynnewood, moving east at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to pea size hail Wind gusts over 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Ada, Seminole, Tecumseh, Wewoka, Wynnewood, Stratford, Konawa, Byng, Maud, Roff, Earlsboro, Bowlegs, Asher, Tribbey, Wanette, Francis, Byars, Fitzhugh, St. Louis and Sasakwa.
Cleveland County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Garvin, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; McClain; Oklahoma SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Oklahoma Cleveland...northwestern Garvin and McClain Counties Until 1045 AM CDT AT 1006 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Moore to near Washington to 3 miles north of Maysville, moving northeast at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of peas Wind gusts to 40 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Southeastern Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Choctaw, Noble, Harrah, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Nicoma Park, Lexington, Goldsby, Maysville, Dibble, Wayne, Washington and Paoli.
Garvin County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Garvin, Johnston, Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Garvin; Johnston; Love The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Northwestern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Love County in southern Oklahoma Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Ada, Sulphur, Davis, Marietta, Lone Grove, Dickson, Byng, Roff, Springer, Mill Creek, Fitzhugh, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Hickory, Lake Of The Arbuckles, Turner Falls, Scullin, Reagan and Lake Murray. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, and could result in flash flooding.
Carter County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Carter, Garvin, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Murray The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Northwestern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Love County in southern Oklahoma Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Ada, Sulphur, Davis, Marietta, Lone Grove, Dickson, Byng, Roff, Springer, Mill Creek, Fitzhugh, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Hickory, Lake Of The Arbuckles, Turner Falls, Scullin, Reagan and Lake Murray. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, and could result in flash flooding.
Garvin County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, McClain, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Murray The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma North central Murray County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wynnewood, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford and Byars. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Garvin County, OK
Posted by
Pauls Valley Democrat

Tornado damages seem to pile up

All the damages left from a Pauls Valley area tornado last week have now been formally given an official disaster declaration. The official action was approved Monday by Garvin County's commissioners after a request from the county's emergency management director. Dave Johnson told commissioners even more “significant” damages were found...
Carter County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Garvin, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Eastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bray to 6 miles southwest of Velma, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bray, Velma, Foster, Tatums, Loco, Ratliff City, Graham, Pooleville, Pernell and Fox. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH