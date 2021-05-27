4-Day Weather Forecast For Pauls Valley

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Garvin; Johnston; Love The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Northwestern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Love County in southern Oklahoma Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Ada, Sulphur, Davis, Marietta, Lone Grove, Dickson, Byng, Roff, Springer, Mill Creek, Fitzhugh, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Hickory, Lake Of The Arbuckles, Turner Falls, Scullin, Reagan and Lake Murray. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, and could result in flash flooding.