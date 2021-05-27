Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast For Two Rivers

Posted by 
Two Rivers (WI) Weather Channel
Two Rivers (WI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Two Rivers: Thursday, May 27: Rain; Friday, May 28: Chance rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Two Rivers (WI) Weather Channel

Two Rivers (WI) Weather Channel

Two Rivers, WI
99
Followers
476
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Two Rivers, WIPosted by
Two Rivers (WI) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Two Rivers’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Two Rivers: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Door County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE ALONG THE LAKESHORE EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog could shift inland from Lake Michigan at times early this morning, which could pose a hazard to motororists along the lakeshore and some locations farther inland. Visibilities could drop below one mile, with some locations falling below one quarter of a mile at times. Anyone with travel plans close to the Lake Michigan shoreline should prepare for quickly changing visibilities in a very short distance.
Calumet County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG CENTRAL TO EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms orinted west to east, along a line extending from near Cleveland to 6 miles northeast of Rush Lake. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Chilton, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, St Anna, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Central Lake Winnebago and Rush Lake.