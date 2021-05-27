Weather Forecast For Two Rivers

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG CENTRAL TO EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms orinted west to east, along a line extending from near Cleveland to 6 miles northeast of Rush Lake. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Chilton, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, St Anna, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Central Lake Winnebago and Rush Lake.