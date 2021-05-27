Weather Forecast For Two Rivers

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE ALONG THE LAKESHORE EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog could shift inland from Lake Michigan at times early this morning, which could pose a hazard to motororists along the lakeshore and some locations farther inland. Visibilities could drop below one mile, with some locations falling below one quarter of a mile at times. Anyone with travel plans close to the Lake Michigan shoreline should prepare for quickly changing visibilities in a very short distance.