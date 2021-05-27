Cancel
Hereford, TX

Seize the day (even if it's cloudy)

Hereford (TX) Weather Channel
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HEREFORD, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hereford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hereford: Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Hereford

(HEREFORD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hereford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Hereford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hereford: Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hereford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hereford: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Hereford forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hereford: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Flood Advisory issued for Deaf Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Deaf Smith The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Deaf Smith County in the panhandle of Texas Central Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Umbarger, Palo Duro Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon.
Special Weather Statement in Deaf Smith County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Deaf Smith County Texas Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Simms, or 11 miles southwest of Vega, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Oldham and northeastern Deaf Smith Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Deaf Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Deaf Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OLDHAM AND NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTIES At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Vega, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Oldham and northeastern Deaf Smith Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Armstrong; Deaf Smith; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG...RANDALL SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM...EASTERN DEAF SMITH AND POTTER COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Adrian to 4 miles southeast of Wildorado to 6 miles southwest of Buffalo Lake. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Vega, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Valley De Oro, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Dawn and Timbercreek Canyon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(HEREFORD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hereford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Fire Weather Watch issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Oldham FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...West southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...Noon until 10 pm.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Deaf Smith, Hutchinson, Oldham, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Hutchinson; Oldham; Potter; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...RANDALL...WESTERN CARSON...SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM...SOUTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON...EASTERN DEAF SMITH AND POTTER COUNTIES At 640 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Panhandle to 3 miles north of Claude to 3 miles southeast of Palo Duro Canyon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Hereford, Canyon, Panhandle, Claude, Vega, Fritch, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Washburn, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Dawn, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH