Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Hutchinson; Oldham; Potter; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...RANDALL...WESTERN CARSON...SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM...SOUTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON...EASTERN DEAF SMITH AND POTTER COUNTIES At 640 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Panhandle to 3 miles north of Claude to 3 miles southeast of Palo Duro Canyon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Hereford, Canyon, Panhandle, Claude, Vega, Fritch, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Washburn, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Dawn, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH