The Truth About Vanessa Redgrave's Children
While some Hollywood stars have a famous connection, British legend Vanessa Redgrave is part of one huge acting dynasty. Redgrave's parents Michael Redgrave and Rachel Kempson, were both actors — famous for both their roles and scandals, per The Guardian — as were her siblings, the Oscar-nominated Corin and Lynn. Therefore, it's no surprise that Vanessa herself also sought romance amongst the entertainment industry. She married the late British director Tony Richardson in 1962 and then, 44 years later, she wed Italian actor-director Franco Nero. Despite the gap between each marriage, the Oscar-winning actor had children with each husband — and, of course, they're all part of the family business, too.