Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About Vanessa Redgrave's Children

By Hayley Peppin
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While some Hollywood stars have a famous connection, British legend Vanessa Redgrave is part of one huge acting dynasty. Redgrave's parents Michael Redgrave and Rachel Kempson, were both actors — famous for both their roles and scandals, per The Guardian — as were her siblings, the Oscar-nominated Corin and Lynn. Therefore, it's no surprise that Vanessa herself also sought romance amongst the entertainment industry. She married the late British director Tony Richardson in 1962 and then, 44 years later, she wed Italian actor-director Franco Nero. Despite the gap between each marriage, the Oscar-winning actor had children with each husband — and, of course, they're all part of the family business, too.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Franco Nero
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Tony Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Romance#British#Italian#The Daily Mail#Instagrammed#The Express#The Times#Truth#Husband#Actor Liam Neeson#Daughters#Romantic Things#Happy Family#Juliet#London#Quebec#Rome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Greece
News Break
Google
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

‘Georgetown’ Review: Vanessa Redgrave Is a Great Partner-in-Crime for Director Christoph Waltz

At first glance, Georgetown seems like an obvious project for actor Christoph Waltz to choose as his feature directing debut. It’s got a great leading role that allows Waltz to indulge in the kind of charming malice at which he excels. But when you look closer, you can see the appeal is really in the relationship Waltz has with his legendary leading lady, Vanessa Redgrave. Although the opening of Georgetown would lead you to suspect that this is a typical marriage-gone-wrong drama featuring a conniving husband who takes advantage of his innocent wife, Redgrave is far from a passive character here, and the spark she brings to the role is what gives Georgetown its life. Waltz still gets the flash and delectable chicanery that endeared him to audiences in Quentin Tarantino’s movies, but the movie holds together because of how he explores a marriage made not out of love but out of ego.
Moviesimdb.com

Vanessa Redgrave Won’t Appear in Kevin Spacey’s Comeback Film, Only Discussed a Role

Vanessa Redgrave has issued a statement through a representative confirming she is not involved with the upcoming movie “The Man Who Drew God,” which has ignited an industry firestorm this week as it will mark Kevin Spacey’s first movie since several allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him starting in 2017. The film was announced May 24 with Franco Nero directing and starring in the lead role, Spacey starring in the supporting role of a police detective and actress, and Nero’s wife Redgrave also starring in the movie.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Vanessa Redgrave Not Starring Opposite Kevin Spacey in Franco Nero’s Italian Film

Vanessa Redgrave will not star opposite Kevin Space in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God. While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film,” a rep for Redgrave said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
MoviesElite Daily

Here’s The Truth About Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born Character

A Star Is Born is about the rise of a new talent, played by a star who becomes synonymous with the film. Actors like Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga have all held the coveted role. But the rise can’t come with the fall of the older half of the couple, which in the latest iteration of the A Star Is Born films is Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper. Although the character was initially based on an actor with a waning career, the 2018 reimagining made Jackson Maine a singer; the film is about Jackson Maine’s death as Gaga’s Ally Maine rises to fame. But some fans were a little perplexed by Cooper’s character. He’s such a plausible country-rock star, some wondered whether Jackson Maine’s story was based on a real person. I mean, A Star is Born practically feels like a biopic.
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Truth About Ina Garten's Friendship With Tyler Florence

Veteran chef Ina Garten is an established icon in the food industry who is loved by many fans. As outlined by Carrie Battan, writing for Elle in 2018, Garten simply gives off a vibe that makes her highly likeable. Garten revealed that her show, "Barefoot Contessa," was meant to appeal to viewers in a certain way, making them feel like she was a friend. Garten said, "I think my generation is the first generation that misses hanging out in the kitchen with someone. And when we started the show, we decided it would be filmed very close, so you would feel like you were on the other side of the counter." The plan definitely worked in Garten's favor, evidenced by the huge fan following she's amassed.
CelebritiesGrazia

Rising Star Lola Petticrew On Proud Parents, Coping Mechanisms And Playing Jane Seymour

It would be no exaggeration to claim that many young actors would kill for a role in a hyped TV drama. But for Lola Petticrew, it's a matter of being spoiled for choice. Having kicked off 2021 with a major role in Bloodlands, the Jed Mercurio crime thriller starring James Nesbitt, Lola also featured in the BBC's acclaimed Three Families. But now, they are about to be become TV royalty: as Jane Seymour, third wife of Henry VIII, in Channel 5's much anticipated new royal drama Anne Boleyn. One wonders where they found the time.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Fact Check: Truth about Nani’s Tuck Jagadish OTT Release

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Tuck Jagadish, featuring Natural star Nani in the lead role, has postponed its theatrical release date due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The film was earlier scheduled to be in the theatres on 23rd April.
Traffic AccidentsOk Magazine

Footage Of Young Prince Harry Looking Distraught At Princess Diana's Funeral Shown In New 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer — Watch

Prince Harry's upcoming series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, features emotional footage of the young Duke of Sussex at Princess Diana's 1997 funeral. In the series trailer about mental health, released Monday, May 17, Harry — who was only 12 when his mom died from a car crash — was seen looking devastated while bowing his head next to Prince Charles.