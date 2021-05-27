The Truth About Vanessa Redgrave's Children

At first glance, Georgetown seems like an obvious project for actor Christoph Waltz to choose as his feature directing debut. It’s got a great leading role that allows Waltz to indulge in the kind of charming malice at which he excels. But when you look closer, you can see the appeal is really in the relationship Waltz has with his legendary leading lady, Vanessa Redgrave. Although the opening of Georgetown would lead you to suspect that this is a typical marriage-gone-wrong drama featuring a conniving husband who takes advantage of his innocent wife, Redgrave is far from a passive character here, and the spark she brings to the role is what gives Georgetown its life. Waltz still gets the flash and delectable chicanery that endeared him to audiences in Quentin Tarantino’s movies, but the movie holds together because of how he explores a marriage made not out of love but out of ego.