Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kershaw, SC

Kershaw is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel
Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KERSHAW, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel

Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel

Kershaw, SC
135
Followers
483
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kershaw, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Thunderstorms#The Sun#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Snacks#Today#Inspiration#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kershaw, SCPosted by
Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kershaw

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kershaw: Monday, May 31: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kershaw, SCPosted by
Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel

Kershaw forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kershaw: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Kershaw, SCPosted by
Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Kershaw’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kershaw: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Kershaw, SCPosted by
Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Kershaw

(KERSHAW, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kershaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kershaw, SCPosted by
Kershaw (SC) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Kershaw

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kershaw: Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Lancaster County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of Northern Lancaster and Southern Lancaster Counties Until 415 PM EDT. At 330 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Mcconnells, or 8 miles southwest of Rock Hill, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lancaster, Indian Land, Waxhaw, Andrew Jackson State Park, USC Lancaster, Van Wyck, Buford, Irwin, Arrowood Estates, Tradesville, Camp Creek Fire Station, Community of Almond Glen, Unity Fire Station, Lancaster Mill, Carolina Commons Shopping Center and McWhirter Airfield.
Kershaw County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kershaw, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing 65 mph winds at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport! For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Wateree move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Kershaw; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER...EASTERN NEWBERRY NORTHERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 430 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fairfield County Airport to Villages at Sandhill, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Columbia, Forest Acres, Camden, Winnsboro, Lake Wateree Dam, Dentsville, Arcadia Lakes, Lugoff, Fairfield County Airport, Villages at Sandhill, Jenkinsville, Liberty Hill, Elgin, Killian, Woodfield, Sesquicentennial State Park, Lake Carolina, Longtown, Fort Jackson and Goodale State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 70 and 102. Interstate 77 between mile markers 13 and 46. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH
Lancaster County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in central South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Van Wyck, or 7 miles south of Indian Land, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Indian Land, Andrew Jackson State Park, Van Wyck, Carolina Commons Shopping Center, Community of Almond Glen and Unity Fire Station. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fairfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Wateree move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Newberry; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in central South Carolina Southwestern Lancaster County in central South Carolina Eastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northern Richland County in central South Carolina Southwestern Kershaw County in central South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from VC Summer Nuclear Station to SC State Fair Grounds, moving northeast at 60 mph. An addition line of severe thunderstorms were also approaching from the northwest. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Forest Acres, Camden, Winnsboro, Lake Wateree Dam, Dentsville, Arcadia Lakes, Lugoff, Fairfield County Airport, Villages at Sandhill, Jenkinsville, Liberty Hill, Elgin, Killian, Woodfield, Sesquicentennial State Park, Lake Carolina, Longtown, Fort Jackson and Goodale State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 70 and 102. Interstate 77 between mile markers 13 and 46. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

11,000 without power, flights diverted as severe storms hit Charlotte area

Severe storms knocked out power to thousands in the Charlotte area and delayed flights into and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. At least 7,500 Duke Energy customers were without power in Mecklenburg County at 6 p.m., along with more than 1,700 in Cabarrus County, 1,500 in York County, S.C., and 1,000 in Lancaster County, S.C., according to the Duke Energy Carolinas outage map.