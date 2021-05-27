Kershaw is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Wateree move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Newberry; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in central South Carolina Southwestern Lancaster County in central South Carolina Eastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northern Richland County in central South Carolina Southwestern Kershaw County in central South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from VC Summer Nuclear Station to SC State Fair Grounds, moving northeast at 60 mph. An addition line of severe thunderstorms were also approaching from the northwest. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Forest Acres, Camden, Winnsboro, Lake Wateree Dam, Dentsville, Arcadia Lakes, Lugoff, Fairfield County Airport, Villages at Sandhill, Jenkinsville, Liberty Hill, Elgin, Killian, Woodfield, Sesquicentennial State Park, Lake Carolina, Longtown, Fort Jackson and Goodale State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 70 and 102. Interstate 77 between mile markers 13 and 46. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH