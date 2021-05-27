Cancel
Clayton, DE

Clayton Daily Weather Forecast

Clayton (DE) Weather Channel
Clayton (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Clayton: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Clayton (DE) Weather Channel

Clayton (DE) Weather Channel

Clayton, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Kent County, DEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SUSSEX KENT AND EAST CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTIES At 339 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dover to near Greensboro. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dover, Milford, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Ellendale, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Dover Base Housing, Dover Speedway, Sandtown, Andrewsville, Rising Sun, Big Stone Beach, Wyoming, Felton, Greenwood and Frederica. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kent; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SUSSEX AND SOUTHEASTERN KENT COUNTIES At 750 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrington to Georgetown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Milford, Lewes, Milton, Ellendale and Cape Henlopen State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kent; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sussex County in southern Delaware Southeastern Kent County in central Delaware * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 737 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Andrewsville to near Sycamore, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Milford, Lewes, Milton, Ellendale, Cape Henlopen State Park and Greenwood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH