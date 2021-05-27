Cancel
Elk City, OK

Weather Forecast For Elk City

Elk City (OK) Weather Channel
Elk City (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Elk City: Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

Elk City (OK) Weather Channel

Elk City (OK) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Elk City, OK
Elk City (OK) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Elk City's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Elk City: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Oklahoma State
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Elk City, OK
Elk City (OK) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Elk City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ELK CITY, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Oklahoma State
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Beckham County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 12:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Harmon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR north central Harmon southwestern Beckham and northwestern Greer Counties Until 100 PM CDT AT 1232 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Shamrock, moving east at 15 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Dime size hail This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Harmon, southwestern Beckham and northwestern Greer Counties.