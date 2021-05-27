Cancel
Donalsonville, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Donalsonville

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Donalsonville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donalsonville: Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Decatur County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BAY AND NORTHERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...NORTHWESTERN GADSDEN AND NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA...WESTERN DECATUR AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT/ At 947 AM EDT/847 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ashford to 6 miles west of Marianna to 14 miles southeast of Vernon. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Donalsonville, Blountstown, Marianna, Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Malone, Sneads, Bristol, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Iron City, Brinson, Bascom, Rock Bluff, Moose Pond and Clarksville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia.
Baker County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...DECATUR...GRADY...MILLER...DOUGHERTY MITCHELL...SOUTHEASTERN LEE...BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...SEMINOLE AND NORTHEASTERN EARLY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1029 AM EDT/929 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Arlington to 8 miles northwest of West Bainbridge to 7 miles west of Chattahoochee. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Albany, Pelham, Putney, Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Cairo, Camilla, Arlington, Baconton, Ochlocknee, Leary, Whigham, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, West Bainbridge, Turner City, Chattahoochee and Walker. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.
Seminole County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida Seminole County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1130 PM EDT/1030 PM CDT/. * At 1027 PM EDT/927 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Vernon to 7 miles southeast of Cottonwood, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vernon, Chipley, Graceville, Bonifay, Marianna, Chattahoochee, Bradford, Malone, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Ponce De Leon, Altha, Alford, Caryville, Wausau, Esto, Westville and Campbellton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Baker County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DECATUR...MILLER...DOUGHERTY...MITCHELL...BAKER NORTHERN SEMINOLE AND EARLY COUNTIES At 1035 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Baconton to 10 miles northwest of Donalsonville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Donalsonville, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Albany, Baconton, Columbia, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Douglasville, Centerville, Sale City, Gordon, Iron City, Damascus, Jakin and Iveys Mill. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Baker County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Miller; Mitchell; Randolph; Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Miller County in southwestern Georgia Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Clay County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Randolph County in southwestern Georgia Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia Northern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia Early County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morgan to near Columbia, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely, Pelham, Putney, Donalsonville, Camilla, Edison, Arlington, Baconton, Columbia, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Douglasville and Centerville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH