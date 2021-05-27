4-Day Weather Forecast For Donalsonville

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida Seminole County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1130 PM EDT/1030 PM CDT/. * At 1027 PM EDT/927 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Vernon to 7 miles southeast of Cottonwood, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vernon, Chipley, Graceville, Bonifay, Marianna, Chattahoochee, Bradford, Malone, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Ponce De Leon, Altha, Alford, Caryville, Wausau, Esto, Westville and Campbellton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH