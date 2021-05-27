Cancel
Oak Island, NC

Weather Forecast For Oak Island

Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Oak Island: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel

Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel

Oak Island, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Oak Island, NC
Oak Island, NC
Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(OAK ISLAND, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oak Island. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Oak Island, NC
Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Oak Island

(OAK ISLAND, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oak Island. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bladen County, NC

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR * Affected Area...In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick. * Winds...West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Impacts...Conditions conducive for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong west to east longshore current expected. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The longshore current will be strongest in afternoon.