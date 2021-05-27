Weather Forecast For Oak Island

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR * Affected Area...In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick. * Winds...West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Impacts...Conditions conducive for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended.