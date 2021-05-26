Mansour Arena’s Knowledge In Sports Helped Him To Climb Up The Ladder
The entertainment industry is evolving day by day. Reality shows, celebrity game shows, and Talk shows are being a part of a TV channel’s success. TV presenter Mansour started his journey as a news writer in the year 2010 when he was 18. Things turned miraculously from the day he presented a TV show on sports in 2014. It was a big hit and there is no going back for Mansour after that. Interestingly, Mansour is very passionate about Football and that passion helped him in sports interviews.thriveglobal.com