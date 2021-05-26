Mansour Arena’s Knowledge In Sports Helped Him To Climb Up The Ladder

Before I start, I want to introduce myself. If you haven’t met me already, my name is Jeff. I live in Nashville and I’ve been a Preds fan for as long as I can remember. My family and I have been season-ticket-holding citizens since the inception of the team, and my dad, who grew up a Devils fan, is the reason I got into the sport. Spending my nights watching hockey with him is a memory I cherish. My mom and a few people here at On The Forecheck got me started on my writing journey, so, just like my dad, I wouldn’t be here without them.